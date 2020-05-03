Christine Gelineau

KNEADING BREAD WHILE DYING

Not a loaf from antiquity forward

has ever been formed by hands

that were not dying—it’s not

that I’ve forgotten that, but here

I refer to the special quality imbued

to the feel of the yeast springing alive

under your palms when the breadmaking

is an attempt to distract yourself

from the Covid symptoms that

that have flared, and receded, flared

and receded within you now for weeks.

At 3 a.m., pacing, jittery, bellowing

your lungs in deep five-second breaths,

you find yourself pondering what

a life means, living, what is

the import of new mornings

when the darkness surrounds you

elementally as oxygen?

Remember that time on the plane,

the pilot preparing you for

emergency landing, twenty

minutes until we are “on the ground,”

see you on the ground

the pilot said and you curled into

yourself, folded into stasis, unable

to imagine what could one ever do

equal to the last twenty minutes of your life,

a question you knew even then had no answer.

And now, the window of time left

less definite, you fill the hours:

walk out into the cold spring

to breathe the chill air and visit

the nodding daffodils, or you FaceTime

the grandchildren, or you knead

the living dough, hands pressed deep

into the rising warmth of our daily bread.

—from Poets Respond

May 3, 2020

__________

Christine Gelineau: “My symptoms have been ‘atypical,’ so for the first two telemedicine visits both doctors were sure it could not be Covid-19 and so would not authorize testing, given the shortage of tests. Now that it has became clear that there were no other diagnoses that fit, and more has been learned about what is and is not typical, it is apparently too late for the test to be accurate. So, I’m in that area so many are in where the patient and the doctor have decided that must be it but you’re on no official rolls of confirmed cases. Since they have no treatment anyway, anyone not in an immediate emergency just stays home and does their best to support their immune system. And keep their spirits up.”



