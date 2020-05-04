May 4, 2020

WILD ME
after Mary Oliver by way of Kim Addonizio
—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020
Students of Kim Addonizio
__________
Sarah Freligh: “Years before I took the first of three online classes with Kim, she was already teaching me about the kind of poetry I wanted to write. As a fiction writer turned poet, Jimmy and Rita and Tell Me were my first bibles; I kept copies in my purse or backpack until they were worn-out and dog-eared. Years later, Kim is still teaching me and so many others. In fact, I wager you’d be hard-pressed to find a contemporary American poet who hasn’t been influenced in some way by Kim. My biggest takeaway from studying with Kim is a reminder to be fearless in my own work, to pursue my own truths about the world with passion.” (web)