July 30, 2019

Ekphrastic Challenge, June 2019: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Blue Whale” by Nikki Zarate. “Kenai” was written by Katherine Fallon for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, June 2019, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

Katherine Fallon

KENAI

According to the guide, had my photos

been better, we could have identified

any of the whales as individuals by their tail

flukes. Lobed and dark as glassen water,

their under-sides were stained white with

markings peerless as our own fingerprints:

secrets they chose to tell not to us but to

the sleet, which called them up, which called

for the force of the thrust of an airplane engine

(understand: we needed something human

to understand). Knowing nothing and never

having followed anything which could be seen

from far away, difference was lost on us,

and we couldn’t stop shivering, telling ourselves

how strong we were for facing weather.

We had come so far to see them breach among

the dying glaciers, which growled like predators

before calving. The whales alone were unafraid

of the ice, though we should have understood

the violent shed as sensible, effortless, a letting go.

Toothless whales have two blowholes.

They have to think to breathe.

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “I always love learning while reading a poem, and the biological facts here not only teach us about whales, but do a tremendous amount of metaphorical work, particularly in the last line. Add to that the music of the language throughout, and this is a thoroughly excellent poem. I didn’t know that blue whales traveled as far north as Alaska, but they do—another detail learned.”