July 29, 2019

Christopher Cioc | @regularwriter

regularwriter “He don’t love me” #brokenheart #hekeepsthefridgestocked #justincase #catsinthecradle #silverspoon #littleboyblue #maninthemoon #quotes #regular #writing

—from Rattle #64, Summer 2019

Tribute to Instagram Poets

Christopher Cioc: “Instagram by its very nature lends itself to the moment. These vignettes, built solely on the quotes of my customers, and written on the backs of their receipts, are made for this platform. They create ‘a narrow slice of humanity, viewed through the lens of customer service.’ I think a lot can be said with very little, and in these picture poems, stories are told through omission. I joined Instagram to see how an idea like this would take. I’ve found that difficult to measure, since I am also responsible for gaining followers, and marketing oneself is hard.” (web)