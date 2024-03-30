“Jack Logan, Fighting Airman: The Case of the Red Bordello” by Tony Barnstone

Tony Barnstone

JACK LOGAN, FIGHTING AIRMAN: THE CASE OF THE RED BORDELLO

It was a blonde. A blonde to make a bishop kick

a hole in a stained glass window.

—Raymond Chandler

ACQUAINTED WITH THE NIGHT

The streets are dark with something more than night.

I walk out in the rain—and back in rain.

Though I outwalk the furthest city light

I can’t outwalk my shadow, outwalk pain

of Lizzie’s death. An interrupted cry

comes over houses from another street.

I know that cry. You hear it when men die,

when something sharp turns them from flesh to meat.

A knot of beggars, drunks and prostitutes

around a body, but what takes my eye

is her—the type that takes away your breath.

A luminary clock against the sky

is ringing bells out to the time of death.

A drunk man leers at her, “What’s your name, toots?”

Music: “On the Cool Side & Mystery!,” by Kevin McLeod

TRICKS AND STAG FLICKS

A drunk man leers at me. What else is new?

It’s happened all my life, or at least since

my breasts came in. It makes me want to rinse.

But I can’t let these people misconstrue

the reason why I’m here, by the dead man,

so I hitch up my chest and play the part.

I guess seduction is a kind of art,

though men like that would make a garbage can

out of my body, fill it with desires,

with acts they learned from taking in stag flicks.

Well, I can act as well, and make the tricks

believe in me. And that is what transpires.

I strike my most convincing hooker pose

and, sweet as I can, lie, “My name is Rose.”

Music: “Hot Swing,” by Kevin McLeod

THE NAME OF THE ROSE

“My name is Rose,” she sweetly grins.

“You should come up and visit us sometime.

My girls know how to wash away your sins.”

The lighted church clock bangs out one last chime,

then’s silent as the galaxy above.

I learned in school that galaxy means milk,

that some Greek goddess leaked stars out of

her breasts. I’ve known some goddesses, the silk

kimono at the crack of noon type, but

this one, well, I’d join her religion. She

goes back inside the Red Bordello, shut

inside like fantasy (though that is free).

Then there’s the corpse. I check: still dead. One clue:

red rose on a white matchbook. It’ll do.

Music: “Bad Ideas,” by Kevin McLeod

THE TRICK TURNS

The matchbook’s blank except for a red rose

but that’s sufficient to suggest the fellow

with the switchblade in him was the sort goes

to do his business at the Red Bordello.

It’s quite a garden there, each color rose

planted around the bar for men to pluck.

When I walk in, the door-tough strikes a pose.

I laugh and slip the waiter a sawbuck,

“There is a man outside who’s so darn sick,

he’s dead. I found this matchbook in his clothes.

I’m not a cop, I’m not a private dick,

I’m just the curious type.” “Then talk to Rose.”

Rose talks to me all night without her clothes.

By morning I’m her man. That’s quite a trick.

Music: “Fast Talkin,” by Kevin McLeod

THE ACT

Living’s an act of faith, not just a trick

the body plays on us and I have trust

that loving’s also faith, not just the bust

and bicep, the nude dance, that makes us click.

Living’s an act for me—of theater.

I’ve always played the role of woman for

an audience of men, a kind of whore

in my own right, and now I’m playing her.

Poor Rose was sick. The worms who found her bed

at night, the choices she had, destitute

and battered, sickened her. Like Rose, I’m sick

of men (and yet, there’s Jack). But Rose is dead

and Jack must think I’m just a prostitute

performing passion for another trick.

Music: “Babylon,” by Kevin McLeod

TWO BLACK BOOKS AND A STACK OF CASH

She is tricked out in something scanty, looks

like a light wind would rip it like a cloud.

From bed, I watch through lashes: two black books,

a stack of cash, a gun. I give a loud

yawn, as if surfacing from a dream,

and stretch and wave my arms in semaphore.

Just then boots clomp on the wood stairs, a scream,

a shout, a scuffle outside of the door.

“Jack, this way, fast!” she hisses, climbing out

the window to the fire escape. “Spider

Floyd’s on his way.” No time. I spin about

and step in front the window so’s to hide her.

“Give up the frail,” the gunman scowls. Instead,

I look at him and smile, “Ah, shut your head.”

Music: “Nerves,” by Kevin McLeod

ANGELS AND BUTTERCUPS

“I’ll open up your head,” says Spider, hard,

“and you’ll be leaking plenty, ’less you spill.”

I casually sit upon the windowsill

and stare at him. A knife glints like a shard

of glass, then quivers next to my left ear.

Another throwing blade is in his hand.

“Sure, buttercup, I think I understand,”

I say, “But I think I need atmosphere,”

and I roll back and out. The next knife clangs

the fire escape but I’m already sliding

down the steel ladder and then quickly hiding

behind rank rows of trash cans. Spider bangs

down to the alley, curses. I’m discrete.

I tail him to a place on Angel Street.

Music: “Walking Along,” by Kevin McLeod

ANGEL FACE

The face of Spider Floyd is like an angel,

the sort of angel offers you an apple.

He’s flash, he’s jazz, he’s angling for an angle.

His eyes are dead. He’d sooner shoot than grapple,

being the dapper, slender sort of thug

—doesn’t want to break his polished nails.

Framed in the door is Spider’s pretty mug,

a pistol in his hand. “I don’t like tails,”

he growls. “That’s funny. I heard you was born

with one,” I smile. He smiles back with a smile

should be in a movie, maybe porn,

commences pistol-whipping me a while.

I wake up to a choir of devils singing.

Either my head or else a phone is ringing.

Music: “Backed Vibes Clean,” by Kevin McLeod

A HEAP OF BROKEN IMAGES

A phone is ringing somewhere in my head,

or maybe someone’s banging hammers on

an iron oven. Spider must be gone

somewhere, and I guess maybe I’m not dead.

The heap of broken images goes round

till I decipher I’m tossed in a chair,

pretty messed up. “I see they mussed your hair,”

comes Rose’s voice. “Behave. Spider went down

to the first floor, and I snuck up the back.”

When lovely woman stoops to folly and

she holds an automatic in her hand,

you answer what she asks: “You a cop, Jack?”

“No, Rose.” “Like hell. I’ve seen just how it goes

with cops. You won’t pin murder on this Rose.”

Music: “Backed Vibes Clean,” by Kevin McLeod

A ROSE BY ANY OTHER NAME

But how can you pin murder on a dead

woman? The problem is I cannot prove

that I’m not Rose, now Al is dead. Well, you’ve

got to admit the irony. I said

to him when I went in no one could tell

me from my sister; after years on stage,

playing gun molls and madams, four engagements

each six weeks, I’d trip no warning bell.

But now I’ve played the part with so much art

I can’t establish my identity,

can’t prove it’s not my name on the marquee.

They never could tell Rose and me apart.

And now, it’s curtains, Rose. The curtain falls,

and you won’t rise again for curtain calls.

Music: “Dreamy Flashback,” by Kevin McLeod

TOUGH ACT TO FOLLOW

The curtain rises on a scene. Here’s Jack,

his lovely face so swollen it’s inflated.

Here is the heroine. Here is a shack,

abandoned, knocked askew, dilapidated,

a bare room barely lit by a bare light.

Here is a desk and hidden in the back

the white book scribbled with a code that might

uncode the black books, putting me on track

to find out why my sister Rose was killed.

I can’t let Jack catch on, don’t trust him yet.

Someone in all this mess turned coat and spilled.

It’s all an act, this acting rough

but I act well. I light a cigarette,

put on a pin-up smile, and then get tough.

Music: “Comfortable Mystery,” by Kevin McLeod

THE KISS

She pins a smile onto her face the way

you’d pin a butterfly to a cork board,

and sweetly says, “If I hear just one word

from you, I’ll make you a new mouth, okay?”

pressing the Luger up against my Adam’s

apple. And she is one sweet apple herself,

in her tight-laced corset rimmed with fur

and tiny skirt, a looker among Madams.

She has a face to make a reprobate

out of an archbishop. I’m a believer.

I can’t take her, and yet I can’t leave her,

though I’m no priest. “I love you, Rose,” I state,

with tenderness. She dips the gun, her wrist

gone weak. That’s when I kiss her with my fist.

Music: “Just as Soon,” by Kevin McLeod

THE DISTRESSED ROSE

I kiss her with my fist and she goes slack

the way a hooker’s dress drops to the floor.

I kick the gun away and lock the door.

She mumbles something weakly, “Me, too, Jack.

I love you, too.” Aw, hell. What a swell dame.

Outside of prostitution, gambling, oh

and just a little homicide, a Joe

could take her home to Mom. I’m not to blame,

she is a whore, and with a heart of tin,

no kind of damsel. When she looks distressed

her face would make a stockbroker divest

of money, make a saint invest in sin.

But still, I just can’t leave her here for them.

I guess I’ve fallen for this fatal femme.

Music: “Just as Soon,” by Kevin McLeod

TOUGH GUISE

I’m not the type who falls for muscle guys,

and something’s off with Jack, that he would want

a madam or a murderer, disguise

or not. Or something’s off with me. I can’t

pretend I don’t enjoy pretending, that

tending to Rose’s garden at the Red

Bordello as a madam with a gat

inside her purse, an airman in her bedroom,

hasn’t knocked my head askew. But Jack

must see too many movies, thinks he’ll own

this rose. We both are trapped inside our poses,

the tough guy fighting mobsters on our track,

the bad girl lounging in her dressing gown.

An insect in the bed will kill the roses.

Music: “Night on the Docks,” by Kevin McLeod

THE DEATH TRAP

Falling for Rose just might be fatal, but

what’s not? I’m just an airman with a knack

for trouble and a killer uppercut;

I know that Spider Floyd is on our track,

but spend the afternoon in Rose’s dive,

because you can’t keep days inside a box.

Maybe to love a tramp’s a paradox,

but no one’s getting out of here alive.

I’m not just killing time with Rose. Time does

the murdering. Rose stitches up the cut

across my heart. I hold her tight in bed,

because I’ve learned of love one thing: it goes.

It’s true that time is a great teacher, but

unfortunately kills its students dead.

Music: “Private Reflection,” by Kevin McLeod

THE CITY DEAD-HOUSE

“I am a student of death,” mortician

Joe Martin says, “the pistol, bomb and knife

and their particular effects. If life

is sickness, you can cure it with a gun.

The fellow over there with a switchblade

stuck in his heart had bigger problems than

four inches of sharp steel. The gentleman

was killed and later stabbed—a masquerade.

It took a while to figure how he died.”

Joe turns away from where the corpse is flayed

in autopsy, and hands me the switchblade,

smiling. He looks a bit self-satisfied.

“Stop dancing, Joe. Just tell me what you found.”

“Seawater in his lungs. The fellow drowned.”

Music: “Back Vibes,” by Kevin McLeod

DRESSING THE MEAT

“The fellow drowned? Who was he, Joe, a sailor?”

“Hardly. How many sailors do you know

who have five large in their billfolds? Who blow

their noses on fine silk? Who have a tailor

fit their suits? No, the man there’s moniker

is Algernon Byrne Westlander III.

A stuffed shirt type. Now more of a stuffed bird,

but was the Deputy Commissioner.”

I whistle at the news. Why’s a white shirt

like Algie pitching woo out at the Red

Bordello? His type gets a dame in bed

with just his name. He don’t need a pro skirt.

“Thanks, Joe. Let’s snort some giggle juice.” “Oh, no.

I gotta fit Al for his wood kimono.”

Music: “Back Vibes,” by Kevin McLeod

FROM TEMPEST TO OTHELLO

Algernon, or as I dub him, Algie,

got tossed into the drink and drank a lung

or two of salt water and ocean algae,

but here’s the little thing that has me hung:

we live in Chi-town—no salt water for

a thousand miles—so tell me how this fellow

sucked sea? I’m stumped. I knock on Rose’s door.

“Culture tonight,” she says, takes me to Othello.

Uh-huh, I know. O-what-o? It’s a play.

I ain’t from Cultureville. I’m from Chicago,

like Al Capone. But Rose has some great gams

so I will play her way, though I should say

just like that fella in the play, Iago

(or was it Popeye?) “I ams that I ams.”

Music: “Laconic Granny,” by Kevin McLeod

SPIDER CAT AND BAD EYE

I am the guy I am, so at the theater

I’m watching all the high hats in the crowd.

One man bad-eyes Rose as if he ate her

for lunch and got a bellyache. The loud

gee on the stage is spitting wind in slang

so jingle-brained there ain’t no tail or head

to it. At intermission I go hang

my elbows on the bar. “Get to the shed,”

a whisper comes from to my back. I know

that voice—it’s Spider Floyd. “The boss is at

the opening.” Spider and Bad Eye go

and Rose come gets me. “Rose, that Spider cat …”

“I know. This theater’s being shaken down,

like every other business in Chi-town.”

Music: “No Good Layabout,” by Kevin McLeod

WHEN IT RAINS, IT POURS

“In Chi-town every store shakes out the cash

or else the Big Guy who’s behind the scenes

will whack you, blast your place to smithereens,

or angel-face will burn the store to ash,”

says Rose. “He’s like a gangster God. The law

can’t touch him.” Snow is sifting down outdoors

like salt. Joe Morton made a salt that pours

instead of clumps, he found the formula.

If they had that at Sodom and Gomorrah

when fire and brimstone rained and cities burned,

that woman who looked back would not have turned

to a salt pillar, right? Well, I’m not sure a’

this stuff. Maybe the dame would still have bought

the farm. As things shake out, it was her lot.

Music: “No Good Layabout,” by Kevin McLeod

ANIMALS

Back on the farm I taught myself a lot

by watching animals. My sister Rose

protected me against our dad. She taught

me sacrifice, and when he ripped her clothes

I heard the screams like mating cats, the weeping.

At fourteen I took off. My pop was found,

a kitchen knife stuck in his back, blood seeping

from the icebox to the back door. Around

the pool the starving animals collected,

lapping it up, as later men drew round

to drink Rose in. I think that I’ve detected

her killer and the place where she was drowned:

the Shedd Aquarium and Al Capone.

I leave Jack sleeping, and drive there, alone.

Music: “A Singular Perversion,” by Kevin McLeod

NOTE LEFT PINNED TO THE PILLOW (SIGNED “VIOLET”)

Dear Jack, you’re lovely, sleeping on the bed,

and all I want to do is crawl inside

the covers next to you. But I can’t hide

from what I have to do. I’m at the Shedd

Aquarium. Ten thousand gallons of

salt water, right? It must be where poor Al

and Rose were drowned. How strange that you should call

me by my sister’s name and fall in love

with her. Rose is a part I’m acting, Jack,

to make her murderer think she’s alive.

When Spider tried to kill me in that dive,

I knew Capone had ordered the attack.

Dear Jack, you’re lovely, sleeping on the bed.

Don’t follow me. If I’m not back, I’m dead.

Music: “Long Road Ahead,” by Kevin McLeod

SMALL FRY, BIG FISH, AND THE DISH

I follow, but the opening party’s done.

There’s just the wilting tinsel, empty glasses,

a janitor, and my false Rose is gone.

I grab the janitor’s arm as he passes,

and twist. He screams, and I twist harder. “Where?”

I ask. “Where what?” he moans. I twist until

I hear a crack. And “Where?” I ask, and stare

him in the eyes till he knows that I’ll kill

him soon, unless he gives it up. “The bim?”

he asks. “You want to know about the dish?

Al’s gunsels grabbed her coming up to him,

gun in her fist. I don’t know where she is.”

I wrench his arm until I hear it break.

He shrieks, “She’s at his hideout on the lake!”

Music: “Devastation and Revenge & News of Sorrow,” by Kevin McLeod

ANGELS FALLING FROM THE SKY

I’ve found the secret island hideout. Now

two speedboats jet from the bay, opening

up with machine guns mounted on the bow.

I nudge the wind in my red biplane, slingshot

on an updraft, dodge the first barrage,

then bank and dive right down their throats.

The hissing bullets rip my fuselage,

but I let loose with bombs and now the boats

are bloody flame and so the good guy wins

—until a black plane dives out of the void

and shreds my wings. The handsome pilot grins

as smoke and flame decant. It’s Spider Floyd.

I stall to make him smash my plane, the brute,

then grin, too, dropping in my parachute.

Music: “Rising Game,” by Kevin McLeod

TAXES AND DEATH

My parachute drifts toward the high treetops

and as I float it all begins to gel,

how Rose was drowned for working with the cops.

They must have tortured her to make her tell

who she was working for. So Algernon

is next, but meantime here is Violet

running the Red Bordello. Rose is gone

and stiffs don’t walk, but they can’t take that bet,

because there is the matter of the books

that Rose got off a drunken gangster trick—

Capone’s accountant—the white book ascrawl

with fake expenses, and the two black books

of real accounts. Capone. Nothing will stick

to him. I drop, but swear he’ll take the fall.

Music: “Rising Game,” by Kevin McLeod

A BOUQUET OF VIOLENCE

I clip the guard behind the ear. He falls.

I’m through the window with my silencer

spitting hushed death and spattering walls

with abstract paintings all in red. A stir

in the hallway. Two men burst in and taste

two bullets. I leap over them and find

the stairs down to the underground. I waste

a shot on shadows, then—cat feet behind

me. A knife scrapes my ribcage, but I whirl

and slam the knifeman up against stone,

gun to his neck, and grit, “Where is the girl?”

He spills the dope, and then spills blood. Alone

in a locked room, I find my Violet.

“Hi Jack,” she smiles, “You got a cigarette?”

Music: “Dirt Rhodes,” by Kevin McLeod

VIOLETS ARE BLACK AND BLUE

“Hi Jack,” she smiles, “You got a cigarette?”

She’s chained up to a chair and bruised blue-black,

her dress torn down her shoulder ’cross her back,

and that’s how I first meet my Violet.

But then I see her eyes flick to something

behind me and her smile congeals to ice.

I spin too slow and catch the knifeblade twice,

once in my arm, once in my chest, but bring

the gun around and just before I shoot

his large brown eyes expand, his lips form “No!”

Before he dies he grips my leg below

the knee. I kick his hand off with my boot,

grab Violet and run down to the pier,

steal a speedboat and shoot off in high gear.

Music: “Dirt Rhodes,” by Kevin McLeod

UNTOUCHABLE

We stole a speedboat and kept going till

we got to Canada, where we laid low

until we thought the heat was off, but how

I had to plead with Jack not to go kill

Capone and get himself blipped off in turn.

Now I’m off Broadway, playing a gun moll

again, and Jack and I have found a small

bungalow in New Jersey, and we burn

up the dance halls and we are happy here.

Jack couldn’t quite believe I was alive

when he arrived, but as I tell him, “Love,

they couldn’t kill me till they found out where

I’d stashed the books, but how could I confess

I mailed the two black books to Eliot Ness?”

Music: “Unanswered Questions & Night on the Docks with Piano,” by Kevin McLeod

—from Rattle #33, Summer 2010

CREDITS: All Music by Kevin McLeod

Under Creative Commons License Actors: Jack Logan: Tony Barnstone

Spider Floyd: Tony Barnstone

Street Drunk: Tony Barnstone

Mortician Joe Martin: Tony Barnstone

Red Bordello Waiter: Tony Barnstone

Shedd Aquarium Janitor: Tony Barnstone

Rose: Jennifer Sage Holmes

Violet: Jennifer Sage Holmes

Tony Barnstone: “This sequence comes from my manuscript, Pulp Sonnets, and is the product of extensive research into 20th century American pulp fiction, noir, and comics, with particular attention to the spy, detective, crime, horror, sword and sorcery, vigilante, and pulp action genres. My approach is modeled on Robert Browning and Robert Frost, using dramatic monologue to let the characters speak for themselves in the vernacular of their class, location, and social situation. I research primary materials (including pulp short stories and novels, and original crime reports) in order to develop these voices, and secondary materials (theoretical, sociological, anthropological, psychological, philosophical, and theological studies of the pulps and the comics) to develop the larger themes of the project. I see the ‘Jack Logan’ story as fun (particularly in its wild plot and use of gangster vernacular), but not uncritical fun. It is meant to deconstruct pulp depictions of gender roles—in particular the femme fatale and the men caught up in their ‘tough guise.’” (web)

