“Exodus 15:21” by Miguel Barretto Garcia

Miguel Barretto Garcia

EXODUS 15:21

There are pages of home

work left open on the table.

The way there are plenty

of leftovers in the fridge.

Here I am left on the fringes.

This desolate place I call

home. The TV at some point

started to hiss. No more reality

show kissing scenes. No more

breaking news. Reality is white

noise with a white dress dancing

to a Poltergeist. Kitchen cabinets

stocked with bottles of

prescriptions. White tablets

of antacids for upset stomachs.

Light blue sertraline pills

for the nerves. In the morning

I break the fast. All I know

that something is broken:

The yellow bus no longer passes by

my street. My teacher keeps

calling our landline but my mother

is wearing thick black headphones,

cancelling all her appointments

including motherhood.

I crack the egg and whisk it

until my mother stops breaking down.

I learned how to change the oil

of our car, but I’m still figuring

the ways to keep the ballerina figurines

from falling onto the hardwood floor.

Our house leaves no secrets

and our house has plenty of them.

All of them demons in the freezer

waiting for the day the social

worker to knock on our door

and take me to another version

of hell. I do have faith

in our Protective Services just as I

have faith in the God

Moses prayed to. The last

time I was in Sunday School

the needle screeched on the turntable

and the living room was the sound

of old ‘50s Hollywood. My father

used to be a happy man. My father

used to be alive. When he checked

out from this world, I checked out

the cold silence of my mother’s bed.

Death sleeps beside my mother

the way a child clings to their mother

to the sound of thunder.

My mother is the child. Nothing

in our textbooks prepared me

to mother my mother.

Nothing is the mother

I bring close to my milkless bosom.

Here, I sing to the Lord America’s

requiem. Here, I hold her close as if

we were no longer the parted sea.

—from Poets Respond

March 31, 2024

__________

Miguel Barretto Garcia: “I wrote this poem as a form of response to the problem of chronic absenteeism in US schools. Currently, the student absences have only exacerbated since the pandemic. I feel like there is more to the story. The pandemic not only affected children’s relationship with schools, but it has also affected the way families have to navigate through the frictions in the workforce. Post-pandemic, parents also suffer from anxieties and work-related imposter’s syndrome in ways that are similar or even more concerning. In several cases, it’s the children that end up buffering the internal struggles that parents have to deal with, and in some instances, they end up stepping up to the role of parent, and consequently foregoing their education. This is a dimension of post-pandemic life that I wanted to explore through this poem. ” (web)

