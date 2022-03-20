“It Vibrates, It Is Deadly, It Is Very Necessary” by Sonia Greenfield

Sonia Greenfield

IT VIBRATES, IT IS DEADLY, IT IS VERY NECESSARY

How it hangs in the water, an iridescence of blue tentacles

Outstretched & you only want to touch its

Poison. We know some things

Exist innocent to their venom. Even

I could lick the dart frog for a taste of the

Shimmering undulations wet across its back.

Then I see it again in the ashen tone of the Ukrainian soldier’s face.

How it drags at me all day, what we

Entreat of this world. That some could

Tally him as nothing more than a spent casing

Hurled from the butt-end of a Kalashnikov.

I see how his mother curves her body over the casket &

Nurtures his death toward something noble while

Gently o so gently cupping his face in her hands.

When even here—which seems so far from there, though

I know it isn’t, because even they once

Thought to be done with war & its drab rot rolling

Heavy artillery across fields now certain to fall

Fallow—I tend to tiny pots packed with loam.

Every waning winter I

Ask seeds to become something more.

That even in the garden I cultivate

Here on my windowsills in March, I load

Each pot heavy with need & if luck be—because

Really, that’s what twists with it—all the

Sprouts will take. Their roots anchored & actual.

—from Poets Respond

March 20, 2022

__________

Sonia Greenfield: “This poem is an acrostic that borrows the title of the well-known Emily Dickinson poem, as I have been thinking about hope lately. How it buoys us, and how it lets us down. Yet, without it, why do anything?” (web)

