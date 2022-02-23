“In the Kitchen” by Miracle Thornton

Miracle Thornton

IN THE KITCHEN

i tried to tell the women braiding my hair

they weren’t doing it right by flinching.

they asked my age and i understood

through the overlapping thick of it

that they weren’t going to open their legs.

neither one my mother, with the heat

of her thighs around my ears, parting

so carefully i couldn’t feel pain

until bed. they alternate flipping

chicken and boiling water

for the ends. i wanted to warn

the women of my tender head,

my roots don’t dig so deep,

easier to discipline

wet with no grease.

down to the follicle

i can be washed limp and janed,

another girl borrowing.

but i couldn’t be that girl

correcting their grip

ability to be delicate,

my every thought

in their fingers,

down my back.

as they lit my ends,

the baby clicked, reaching.

one of the women held

the lighter to his face,

flame dancing in his breath,

licking under his little nose

and curious mouth and

i know what this looks like:

my mother tried to tell me

to pay attention.

—from Rattle #74, Winter 2021

Miracle Thornton: “Since I was a little girl, my mother would do my hair in the living room with a movie on and my head in her lap. When I was around 15, her patience and devotion waned. She found these two African women on Facebook that would braid my hair for cheap. Since then, I’ve been teaching myself how to do my own hair. This poem is one of many that I’ve written in attempt to understand why and how I must learn and unlearn my body as it has been taught to me.”

