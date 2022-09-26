“In the Bible No One Appears Smoking” by Frank Báez

Frank Báez

IN THE BIBLE NO ONE APPEARS SMOKING

But what if God or those who wrote the Bible

forgot to include the cigarettes

and in reality those Biblical figures

spent the day puff-puff-puffing

just like how in the ’50s one could smoke

onboard airplanes and even on television

and I imagine those glorious Jews

raising cigs to their lips

and expelling smoke from their nostrils

while awaiting

visions or God to speak to them,

and I imagine David plucking the harp

in a smoke-webbed temple,

and Abraham chain-smoking

before deciding to kill Isaac,

and Maria lighting up before breaking

the news to Joseph that she was pregnant,

heck, I even imagine Jesus pulling out a cigarette

from behind his ear and scratching a match

to take a breather before addressing the masses

gathered around him.

I’m not a smoker.

But sometimes I get the urge and I smoke

just like this moment as I watch the rain

pouring outside the window

and I feel like I’m Noah when he was waiting

for the flood to cease, and how he walked

up and down the ark just

trying to figure out where he had left

that damned pack.

Translated from the Spanish by Anthony Seidman

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

Tribute to Translation

__________

Frank Báez (Dominican Republic, 1978) is one of the leading poets of his generation, and the recipient of the Salomé Ureña National Prize for Literature in 2009. He is also a founding member of the experimental rock group El Hombrecito. | Anthony Seidman: “In the poetry of Frank Báez, I value the sense of humor, zest for life, fearlessness in melding pop culture with high culture, his fusion of spoken word energy with traditional verse, and his vision rooted in the quisqueyano experience. It was my attempt to recreate his tone by incorporating American slang and humor, and it was an easy fit, as contemporary North American poetry (in English) has influenced his verse. Dominican poetry has been surviving on the periphery of Latin American literature, despite the presence of such luminaries as Juan Bosch, Pedro Mir, and Manuel del Cabral. Frank Báez possesses a major voice, and it is my pleasure to spread the news among Anglophone readers.”

23 SHARES Facebook Twitter