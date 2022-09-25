“How Many Times” by Susan Sue

Susan Sue

HOW MANY TIMES

To live is to count.

He concluded when we clasped

on my apartment bed.

He was a fireman, a man

who touched my legs

like tracing

a bruised star.

At night, he talked about people

disappeared in the smoke.

We were in that burning building.

Seven of us, only six

made back to life.

He always paused

here as if he still felt the fire

licking over his lap, blurred

voices counting down

to his face.

I am always thinking of seven … you know? But I only

count to six.

It was August. After sex,

he let me wet his wounds

with my lips and told me

an old Chinese myth:

Time is a ferry adrift

on Lethe. People lose

track of their property. The day

they stop counting, they fall

into bare-black stones and become

the flower of fire,

Manjusaka.

He had large hands, large enough

to scoop the moon when

he cupped my face.

I was reminded of my grandpa.

He was a tough man. His face

was never shaved in the right way, black

stubble sprouted out like tendrils until

he was put under treatment.

I counted: four

fingernails, two teeth, no hair, only

a small shard of his face

belonged to him.

They shoveled a stone

to place his ashes.

I watched him grow back again.

This time, he was red.

I count: half-

pair of teeth brace, additional

aspirins, keys, three nail cutters, no

mole on my left knee, inside a new

red suitcase I put D.H.Lawrence’s

Sons and Lovers, which he gave to me

last winter. We have broken up

long enough.

I think of him

when I watch the news tonight:

A bus turned down to the ground.

Twenty-seven people died.

I am not sure if he still stays in his job if he does

he will be there—

lug up the burned-black bus, pull

the locked windows, press

against the hot iron crust.

What you have touched,

he once told me,

will grow in you.

Years later,

He will bring up the night:

how he took off his gloves and touched

the bus shards. All

the rubble, the red rearview, soft shreds

of lives goldened his hands. In the dark,

another woman will wet his wounds

with her lips until fire grows

back in his fissures until

he whispers that story—

But how many times should we count

to bring them back?

—from Poets Respond

September 25, 2022

__________

Susan Sue: “September 18, 2:40 a.m. On the highway of Guizhou province, a bus carrying 47 people ‘flipped onto its side.’ Twenty people were injured. Twenty-seven people died. I wish the dead find peace in eternal rest, and I send my deepest condolences to those who lost their loved ones. My grief and anguish forced me to write this poem. It was the only thing I could do.”

