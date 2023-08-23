“In English Class, Discussing Signs & Symbols” by Mary Ellen Redmond

Mary Ellen Redmond

IN ENGLISH CLASS, DISCUSSING SIGNS & SYMBOLS

In the same way she’d told me that she’d eaten waffles

with blueberries for breakfast,

Deja raised her hand, said

My birthmother died from an overdose.

The words, comfortable in her mouth,

found room there.

I’ve always wanted a sign from her.

Her eyes locked into mine.

A shrug.

But last night, I had this dream:

I was in a boat with a woman

who I think was my mother,

her hair pulled back with a red scarf.

We were on a lake & the water slapped

the side of the boat. She was paddling …

Her voice trailed off.

Every time I tried to talk to her,





little birds would fly

out of my mouth.

Her fingers fluttered

the air above her

& she sighed.

I was trying to speak,

but those birds,





flew out

& away—

—from Rattle #80, Summer 2023

Mary Ellen Redmond: “I write to stay sane, to understand and be understood. These poems are about my students. After 27 years of teaching, they populate my psyche. They ride with me on the way home from school, sometimes appear in my dreams, and are there in the morning when I wake.”

