“Fighting the Wind” by Teresa Breeden

Image: “Here I Go” by Elizabeth Hlookoff. “Fighting the Wind” was written by Teresa Breeden for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, July 2023, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Teresa Breeden

FIGHTING THE WIND

The trick is not to.

Not to struggle, thrusting

the anvil of your

body against the

gale, not to compete, but to

sway and bend, threading

the edge of the air,

welcoming dishevelment.

Who is in charge of

corralling the squall

into meager breezes, these

air conditioned spaces?

Who is bold enough

to slam open the windows

let the shouting in?

You want to be brave.

But you yearn also to curl

beneath the blanket

of wind, a small fold,

your breath a small sigh beneath

the world’s loud exhale

and also

to be the window

it shoves into and through, a

portal for the sky.

The wind reminds you

of what you can be, tousled

dismantled,

a being

that can continually

be remade.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

July 2023, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Elizabeth Hlookoff: “The poem grabbed me and wouldn’t let go. I’m a big proponent of the old ‘less is more’ adage. I love the spare, simple language the poet uses to convey a Zen like wisdom while invoking a way of being. I particularly love the line, welcoming dishevelment.'”

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter