“Identity Politics” by Drea

Image: “Worm” by Enne Tesse. “Identity Politics” was written by Drea for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, August 2022, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)
__________
IDENTITY POLITICS
i don’t always know
which of us is
consuming the other
but as yet
we’re still connected
—from Ekphrastic Challenge
August 2022, Artist’s Choice
__________
Comment from the artist, Enne Tesse: “In this minimal and complex poem the possibilities of thought are left open while connecting visually with the unusual aspects of the image.”