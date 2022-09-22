“Identity Politics” by Drea

Worm by Enne Tesse, black and white drawing of a worm turning into a mushroom

Image: “Worm” by Enne Tesse. “Identity Politics” was written by Drea for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, August 2022, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

Drea

IDENTITY POLITICS

i don’t always know
which of us is
consuming the other
 
but as yet
we’re still connected
 

from Ekphrastic Challenge
August 2022, Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Enne Tesse: “In this minimal and complex poem the possibilities of thought are left open while connecting visually with the unusual aspects of the image.”

