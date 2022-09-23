“One Good Memory” by Noah Arhm Choi

Noah Arhm Choi

ONE GOOD MEMORY

It’s Sunday afternoon with too many people wearing white

for a barbeque. The sweet smoke floats up into the trees from the galbi

on the grill, the picnic tables lined with kimchi, lettuce wraps, polite

Tupperware fighting for space. The girls are called away

to pick flowers for the tables as the boys

ready to muddy their knees around the baseball diamond.

I’m wearing a Space Jam T-shirt two sizes too big,

cargo shorts and a bowl haircut. I don’t hate flowers

but I do hate watching my father walk away towards the field and so

I run up to him, tears suddenly mixing with summer sweat,

beg him to let me play with the sons catching praise

like pop flies. I’m surprised he says yes, dares

the other fathers to say something

to his beer-easy sneer.

How is this the memory that comes up when I think of him in summer,

not the cigarette held too close to my shoulder, not the way his face stills

before it sprays spit. He leads me to the plate, cheers too loud

as I run to first base, never says a word as he watches

me part my hair like him, or jump on home base like the other boys,

daring someone to say I should be anywhere but here.

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

__________

Noah Arhm Choi: “The ways we are socialized to define the world in a binary of good/bad or right/wrong leaves little room for the nuanced knot of emotions that is most often, for me, the true center of an influential experience. Sometimes we are validated by people who have otherwise harmed us and vice versa. This poem is an attempt to nurture what is positive and affirming without shying away from violence.” (web)

