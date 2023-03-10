“I See Him” by Robert Cooperman

Robert Cooperman

I SEE HIM

I see him everywhere,

our friend who died at twenty-five;

as if it’s his young ghost

protesting, before

he disappears, forever.

Once, in a snowstorm,

there he was, head down,

fighting wind, tiny nails of frost,

but with such a smile,

as if he were in the middle

of a snowball fight

when school was closed

for a blizzard.

Another time,

he sat behind the wheel

of a sports car,

something sleek as a cheetah.

He had always talked of owning such a car,

so fast, nothing would catch him.

And I saw him with a woman

beautiful as biblical Ruth,

as the first petal of spring

opening wide as the arms of angels

when they praise God

and gaze down upon the world

going along, for once, splendidly.

Each time, I’m about to shout,

to open my arms and hug him.

But his ghost rushes past,

too hurried by death

for a short chat with an old friend.

—from Rattle #7, Summer 1997

Born and raised on the not so mean streets of Brooklyn, New York, Robert Cooperman now calls Denver home, where he has turned his love of the Old West into a cottage industry of poetry collections about the Colorado Territory and other aspects of frontier life.

