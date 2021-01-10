Beth Williams

I KNEW BETTER THAN TO SAY

Friends want me to write about it,

explain how a match turns to fire

as if I’m the only one who knows

how to research insurrection.

But I’d rather write about the bird

flying south with her dinner dangling

like a little war flag from her mouth,

how she waits with a trait unknown to me,

until she’s secure on a limb to eat. I’d like

to write about fears over my shoulder,

the fact that love will one day

leave me empty, like an egret

standing one-legged on a pier

looking into the river for food.

This day, nothing swims by.

Yes, I’m afraid of being left alone,

afraid I might be the pelican left behind,

my flight so pitiful I’m not even able

to follow the down of the nearest draft.

I cannot turn my head all the way around.

If I could see behind me I might

stop right here and wait. I might

run my fingers through his hair

just before sleep takes my lover away,

breathing deeply in all he exhales.

Don’t ask me again to write

that this is not who we are, it is.

We are the species unable to fly,

the un-winged walkers

who every single day find a way

to pluck the idea of hope from the sky.

And once a year, we make an excuse

for all we have done by saying

Happy New Year.

—from Poets Respond

January 10, 2021

__________

Beth Williams: “Yesterday defies words, yet I’ve had so many friends ask if I’m writing poems about it. No, I am speechless. Still, I had to say something.”



