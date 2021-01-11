January 11, 2021

Michelle Roberti-West

ACUTE MYELOGENOUS LEUKEMIA

It hit like that one ex who punched me

in the face at a seawall stoplight

and then weeks later backhanded me three times

in his Heights apartment before I finally

figured out to leave. Like that. Horror not known

by the shock of violence, just by dumb repetition.

But I don’t mean to make this about me.

It hurt all of us.

This was years later. I had a family. It looked nothing like stopped at the red,

not those dingy digs. I had a husband and daughter. She believed in Santa.

Run-up to illness with the most obvious signs—

Lightning struck the tree out the kitchen window

and then the vibration of the windowpane shattered

the wineglass set against it.

It was the year Madison bought everything death’s-head-trend

at Hot Topic, at Target, and Halloween was more Halloween

than usual—the plastic ghoul Jeffrey chose

to hang from one of the limbs out front

and the small styrofoam headstones he

set up on the lawn. The kiddie pool-sized spider

strung above the porch.

Flowery voodoo skulls flavored our New Orleans vacation

and Dia De Los Muertos stiffs waved hello in Houston.

Buzzards landed on the house.

Baker’s cysts behind his knees.

His little afternoon fevers.

The cut that wouldn’t heal.

All these signs as if deity, that mustache-twirling

villain, decided we must be the idiot family

on the block too lovestruck in our suburb to recognize

subtle so he needed to wallop us Three Stooges-like.

Look at me , deity said. I’ve blown

the door open in the night. Anything

might have slithered in. Didn’t you hear it?

Ever heed a warning, ya fucks? I hurl

portents but you’re all oblivious.

It’s coming in, fools.

It’s here.

—from Rattle #69, Fall 2020

Michelle Roberti-West: “The God Hotline spit back ‘the number you have called has been disconnected or is no longer in service.’ In fact, it spit at us, except that one time when something picked up and cackled. That’s how my husband’s diagnosis and death felt and still feels. We’ve had eight and a half years to heal, but you wouldn’t know it. Only art answers. It answers both Madison and me.”