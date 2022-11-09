“I Have Seen You in My Dreams” by Chris Huntington

Chris Huntington

I HAVE SEEN YOU IN MY DREAMS

In my dreams

I don’t wear glasses

or if I do, they are invisible

though in real life

whatever that is

I wear glasses everywhere,

even to bed

I still can’t see the smallest letters in my books

Even with my glasses,

I am somehow fifty-two years old

and rotting

eyes as dim as the moon in water

teeth the color of tea

a hairless head that looks like a skull

I remember

I used to be able to see quite well

but now my dreams, my life,

are both like the television of my childhood,

everyone a few feet away, no close-ups

I have to hold books away from me

it looks as if I’m afraid I’ll spill them on my shirt

but really I just can’t see print

and people too

I hold away from me

My middle age

has almost no kissing

even less than a game show

where occasionally people forget themselves with greed and happiness

When I was young, my dream

was to live a life of adventure:

Paris, broken windows, champagne, the moon

tree branches in the wind

love letters hidden inside a woman’s blouse,

dogs chasing horses

a boat in the harbor, but

who can see—

at this distance

if the hanging sail is a message?

My real life is like a sitcom

everyone holding coffee mugs

and trying to be funny,

lines delivered

to my cup of tea

years go by

ha ha ha

(the obvious and grisly fact,

much repeated,

that the laughter we hear

on TV shows

belongs to a studio audience

recorded sixty years ago or more

It’s the sound of dead people laughing)

They say we don’t invent the faces we see

in dreams,

just remember them

so all these people and dogs I talk to

I must have met

or walked past them

in an airport

on the street

somewhere

I’m just remembering remembering remembering

though when I dream that I am flying

or doing the breaststroke at the bottom of the sea

That is something new

I dream sometimes

about my coworkers

who, in my dreams,

are all secretly in love with me

many uncomfortable confessions

most recently in a dark closet, the buttons of our shirts touching

her voice a whisper swinging birdlike around me

which has never happened

Zhuangzi said he wasn’t sure

if he were an old man dreaming

a life made of flowers and bending sunlight

or if he was a butterfly

dreaming he was an old man

Who’s to say?

Real life

whatever that is

not something I could have ever imagined

just remembered

though

incompletely

like when I pick up a thread or button from the closet floor

and it looks familiar

but I don’t know where it has come from

even when I pass my hands from shirt to shirt

what is this life

that leaves so little

behind

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

__________

Chris Huntington: “I recently read a harrowing essay by John Matthias in which he asked his wife, who was suffering from Parkinson’s, if she was awake. She answered, ‘I don’t know,’ which terrifies me every time I think of it. I’m trying to make something beautiful out of this idea instead.” (web)

