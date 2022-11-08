“Election Day” by Danny Mask

This is the day.
So says the curtain
that darkens the room
as we lie on the floor
like wet towels
with our mouths full
of each other.
ELECTION DAY
—from Poets Respond
November 8, 2022
__________
Danny Mask: “This poem came about after reading an article about voting the night before, as well as a list of what makes Americans happy, in a discussion after having sex with my wife. We asked each other, as we lay on the floor, what makes us happier: Sex or voting? We both agreed, sex. But it’s also important to get up off the floor and vote.”