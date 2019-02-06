February 6, 2019

Denise Bell

I AM THE SHIT AKA USED TO BE / A BOP

my man slow down

drinking fast gets you high

look at those pitiful brothers across the street

they think shucking and jiving me

will get me to grease their palms with my pension check

i don’t give money to lost causes

or to men whose idea of manhood is holding their dicks

listen i was never a want to be

chump change brother

who’s content to exist

my life isn’t about just getting by

that’s why i served my country to get a free college education

i was an accountant

my man before i retired

i had an office a secretary who only reported to me

i was never on my knees begging

counting chump change

being grateful to exist

getting a woman was never a problem

i’d snap fingers & they’d come running to me

girls were grateful to be touched by my crown jewels

cause i was never on my knees

counting chump change

being grateful to exist

what’s your hurry man

take this ten get you some more brews

i still have a lot of conversating to do

bro what took you so long

you had to make a pit stop

man slow down your drinking or start wearing depends

as i was saying all the women were after me

i decided to plant my seeds in a quiet educated church girl

we couldn’t stay together cause she wanted me anchored to one bed

one woman can’t satisfy me

i sent my kids money twice a month

they grew up in the brownstone i bought

my seeds knew nothing of food stamps welfare checks

you see

i was never on my knees

counting chump change counting brother

grateful to exist

i got to be truthful my son is an ungrateful son of a bitch

he had the guts to tell me i was never around

& i have no idea who he is

i put him through college and he talks crap

my daughter’s different

she sends me cards

answers my calls

least i can do

is to help her pay rent

give her tuition money for my grandkids

you see i was never on my knees

begging to be loved

being satisfied just to exist

i’m tired

got to call my aide

the girl is missing a lot of brain cells

i don’t complain about her

cause i’m afraid her agency will send me someone dumber

listen man take this five

wheel me to my door

you see brother

i was never on my knees begging

i never accepted b.s.

& definitely i’ll never be grateful just to exist

—from Rattle #62, Winter 2018

__________

Denise Bell: “I am a mature published poet and a listener to the woes and joys of people who are shunned and forced to the margins.”