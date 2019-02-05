February 5, 2019

Margaret Clark: “Living in Colombia places me closer not just to the news out of Venezuela but the daily reality behind the news: a reality of massive numbers of displaced and starving persons in a humanitarian crisis that has little chance of resolving rapidly no matter who among the major foreign powers—the U.S. or Russia and China—claims the greater access to Venezuela’s crude oil reserves after this latest dust-up between Maduro and Guaidó settles. Average global citizens would do well to consider donating to non-profits like the UNHCR, which is aggressively serving the needs of the world’s burgeoning refugee population, and which will receive full proceeds from the sale of this poem if it is accepted.” (web)