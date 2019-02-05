February 5, 2019

M.L. Clark

INTERVENTION

I get asked if I’m safe

in Colombia—what with, you know,

Venezuela. I explain

the borders. The distance between

a bilious tyrant

and real war—but also,

four years of exodus, countless

protests, the black

markets of diapers and food.

There was a time for me, too,

when Venezuela was simply

the most beautiful word

in a poem on aphasia.

A keeper of vast caverns

and mountains above cloud lines,

summits nearly unchanged

over billions of years. Only last

February, in Bogotá, did

“Venezuela” become

to me, dignity, a calling card

along mendicant streets—

empanadas venezolanas,

sandwiches venezolanos—

in a country embracing one

million, many with children

at play in their arms

while they begged on the busses

with useless currency,

and pencils, and sweets,

to commuters who at least always

answered their opening

Buenos días

with the same. Here in Medellín,

in July, an engineer used the money

from my first tattoo to buy

medical supplies

for his next trip back home.

In November, while I was running

up the Hill of Three Crosses,

two more wouldn’t let me

leave after taking my phone

in the shadows before dawn. Safe?

The man with the revolver

looked so ashamed

when he waved me over to one

darkened side of the path

and heard the new fear

in my “Ai, señores, por favor …”

My heart, he said gently.

“Mi corazón, tranquila,”

like I was his daughter

back in Caracas,

whom I would hear tell of

soon enough,

while I sat in the shadows

with two men and the gun,

waiting for their next

target to show up

and asked how long since

they’d last seen their families

and where they were now.

“Mi corazón, tranquila,

¿por qué gritando?”

he had asked when I wasn’t

even screaming.

Not at all. Not when

daybreak was as welcome to me

as perilous for them,

and locals would soon crest

the nearby red sands

to meet their own share of this

recoil from a violence

like the men’s lousy gun

—old and many-historied—

which was not even

loaded, perhaps, because

how could it be, really,

when intervention por la gente

was so often only this

most radical act

of staying present somehow,

any how,

between shots.

—from Poets Respond

February 5, 2019

Margaret Clark: “Living in Colombia places me closer not just to the news out of Venezuela but the daily reality behind the news: a reality of massive numbers of displaced and starving persons in a humanitarian crisis that has little chance of resolving rapidly no matter who among the major foreign powers—the U.S. or Russia and China—claims the greater access to Venezuela’s crude oil reserves after this latest dust-up between Maduro and Guaidó settles. Average global citizens would do well to consider donating to non-profits like the UNHCR, which is aggressively serving the needs of the world’s burgeoning refugee population, and which will receive full proceeds from the sale of this poem if it is accepted.” (web)