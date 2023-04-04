“How it Feels When Men Attempt to Compliment Caitlin Clark” by Annie Grimes

Annie Grimes

HOW IT FEELS WHEN MEN ATTEMPT TO COMPLIMENT CAITLIN CLARK

“If this is the future of the WNBA,

I might just watch”

—some man on ESPN’s Instagram

Once at a local coffee shop

trying to pound some pages out

of a story I’d hoped would write itself,

I overheard a guy being so forthright

with his date that I nearly choked

on the iced mocha I choked down

to stay awake. It was evident

the two knew each other previously,

that to him the topics of conversation

came easily, and I tuned out the sound

of the barista yelling names

at the shop’s crowd to better eavesdrop

on the eagerness with which he spoke

the most unbelievable truths aloud:

You know about my Adderall addiction,

right? he asked, and the woman

laughed, and I noticed both her legs

bouncing beneath the top of the table.

I did molly once with this girl at a rave,

he raved, but I mostly just drink,

and I think, at that, the woman smiled.

Midway through a sentence the man

interrupted himself to admit

he hadn’t been staring at her tits,

but they were nice, and if I recall

this came across as polite in context.

You’re really cool and I don’t care what

anyone else says, was his concluding

message, and the pair left together

promptly after that. I shuffled in my seat,

decently hopped up on the mocha,

not one word typed and trying not

to hate the way the humor of the date

outweighed the weight its witnessing

left in my chest. ’Cause every woman

I know is home to this particular

brand of hurt: knowing a man who

realizes his capacity to care only after

he realizes he cares for her.

—from Poets Respond

April 4, 2023

__________

Annie Grimes: “I wrote this poem after seeing a bunch of TikToks showcasing Caitlin Clark’s standout performance in the NCAA tournament. Although I rarely watch sports—men’s or women’s—I know better than to peruse the comments of any social media post highlighting the accomplishments of female athletes. Despite this, I always click on the comments, and I always feel worse afterward. For some reason this feeling felt best conveyed in the context of a conversation I overheard at a local coffee shop a few months ago, the specifics of which I have been unable to shake since.” (web)

30 SHARES Facebook Twitter