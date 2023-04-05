“Irish History” by Jim Feeney

Jim Feeney

IRISH HISTORY

The problem with it is

there’s too much of it.

It weighs on our backs

like a sack of blighted potatoes.

It adheres to us

like meaning adheres to a sentence.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

Tribute to Irish Poets

Jim Feeney: “I was born in Dublin and grew up there. Dublin is a city with a long literary history but I think perhaps it’s that Dubliners need to make a remark that most informs my poetry, that need to get people’s attention to make them laugh. Which is not to say that my poems are jokes or are necessarily funny but making a remark or joke involves a compression of language and an ability to analyse a situation that is also essential in writing poetry. Of course, I don’t always succeed.” (web)