“How Can You Lose A Granddaughter?” by Jack e Lorts

Jack e Lorts

HOW CAN YOU LOSE A GRANDDAUGHTER?

sitting in a virtually empty movie theatre,

my daughter’s being called out to the parking lot

to talk to the police.

How can you lose a granddaughter?

found dead in the morning,

lying in the middle of the street,

apparently of an overdose—fentanyl.

How can you lose a granddaughter?

lost wandering in a land of wonder,

an eleven- and a twelve-year-old

following her around helplessly.

How can you lose a granddaughter.

and she isn’t just a kid, but thirty,

going on a strange journey into outer space,

all alone. When will I see her?

How can you lose a granddaughter?

more lost than I am now as I write

this memorial to how much I’ll miss her.

How can you lose a granddaughter?

—from Poets Respond

October 12, 2022

__________

Jack e Lorts: “On October 3rd, my granddaughter Alyssa was found dead in the street near the library. She may have been struck by a car, too, but she died of an overdose of fentanyl. My lovely, lively, loving granddaughter was 30, and had a daughter 11 and a baseball-playing son who had turned 12 that day.” (web)

23 SHARES Facebook Twitter