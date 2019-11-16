November 16, 2019

Iustin Panta

HOW BEAUTIFULLY YOUR FIRE BURNS

After I put some more logs on the

fire in the fireplace

she said, “How beautifully your fire

burns.”

We sat for a while and talked about

simple things.

But those words, “How beautifully

your fire burns,” her tone of voice, the knowing and gentle

gesture of her head, especially that pronoun “your”—

all this lingered: the peace, the

profound simplicity of things;

again and again: only the simple

things never disappoint.

This is the scene that was given rise

to, after several weeks

it so happens that you live on the little square right where they set up

the playground for children. They installed the equipment—little electric cars,

the play-box with all its handles and gears, the merry-go-round—a beautiful

woman of metal, with upraised arms, and on her skirts little benches where

children sit to be turned round and round while being raised and lowered.

However the motor of the merry-go-round doesn’t work, the mechanical

woman is immobile, and her enormous face stares fixedly at your window.

One night, opening it, you were overcome, as if under a state of hypnosis, by

the immobility of her face and her eyes, and since then you no longer air your

rooms in the mornings, you no longer gaze out your window

in the evenings—you’re sure that she goes on staring at you all the time

these events took place one night, in

my quarter in the outskirts of the city

when the power failed and we were

left in the dark, all alone, in my

narrow room.

And all I had at hand was merely the

glow of my cigarette when I suddenly

felt the need to look at her face.

And then I traced the outline all

around her face with my cigarette—

her image, lost in the smoke and the

almost nonexistent glimmer of my

cigarette, was

only a halo, her face then envisaged

only her look.

“I think we’re friends now,” I told her

in that room in my quarter in the

outskirts of the city:

that was my reply to “How beautifully

your fire burns.”

—translated by Adam J. Sorkin and Mircea Ivanescu

—from Rattle #22, Winter 2004

Tribute to Poets Writing Abroad

__________

Iustin Panta was trained as an electrical engineer. A Romanian poet, he produced five books in the last decade, largely prose poetry. He was a poet of reverie and anxiety, retrospection and obsession. He once asked translator Adam Sorkin which he liked best, knowing or desiring, and himself answered with the latter. Iustin died September 27, 2001 in a car accident, on his way to an award ceremony in Bucharest. He was 35 years old.