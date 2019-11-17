Ori Fienberg

CRUSHES

Most have heard stories of the lead-covered

Bibles soldiers of the great wars carried into

battle, whose words protected their hearts.

But when bibles ran out they used other books;

pocket dictionaries, conversational French or

a pamphlet of poetry, moved from gunnysacks,

making more room for words, to be passed back

home. And after the bullets enter the prayer for

peace of their choosing, they become heirloom

seeds of lead planted in letters, which change to

mulch in drawers, attics, and unsealed, lightless

cedar chests, which also store their hearts: love

letters and Deutsche marks with watermarks, or

rain marks, or tear marks, obscuring history. But

children who find these obscured pages are well

versed in erasure, for though the school library

shut long ago due to lack of funds, they’ve always

known the wars continue and each has been given

a bullet-proof backpack, calculator, lunch bag, or

one slim textbook, for a class they all fear they may

need to take, though they don’t know the location,

it’s not on the schedule, and there’s no way to study,

so they pass folded notes in study hall to friends, to

crushes asking what matters most: do you like me?

Would you take me out after school? Would you take

a bullet for me? Would you pin it to your jacket above

your heart? Would you hold it in your arms at the last

dance so everyone knows this bold brass boy is yours?

—from Poets Respond

November 17, 2019

__________

Ori Fienberg: “There are no reasonable words to describe a school shooting, or the stress that students of all ages must bear every day in knowing that weapons of war, or any weapon, may be used against them while they learn.” (web)