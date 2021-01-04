January 4, 2021

Mi-Mi Monahan

HOLY WATER

Her mother makes her dinner every night.

We sit at the table and say grace

with hands pressed

like clenched thighs

and I pray they can’t tell my mother

doesn’t believe in god

and doesn’t cook. So I eat

all the peas off my plate while she complains

over the two bites she’s forced to take

for a piece of pie that her father made.

Her mother sits on the edge of the bed and smiles

before the hem of her nightgown glides across the room

to flick off the light. And I pretend

that I know what it feels like to sleep

in my own bed, to have my own room

and my own door on my own floor of a house.

Like I haven’t had to make myself small

enough to fit in a single bedroom apartment

with my mother

for most of my life.

Like my mother hasn’t joked

that my first bedroom was a closet.

Her father takes us to church and holds my hand

as the congregation sings. And I hum along

like I know the words, like I believe.

Like I was never taught

that sometimes fathers let go

and don’t come home.

After the beach, we race down her street

kicking up sand with our feet

eyes flickering and hearts tingling

down to our knees.

We make it to the outside shower

and let ourselves get close but blame it on the cold

She closes the door and peels off my bathing suit

from the wet silk of my skin. And I untie

her strings as the tips of our toes meet

in the heat of holy water

baptizing our 12-year-old bodies.

Washing away the sea between us

with the sticky of saliva

and the wet

of slippery hands pressed

between clenched thighs

motioning to god

to come here

and listen

to the gospel hum of girlhood

to place his ear

to our shower door

and taste the steam, sweet

as Eve’s peach.

After the shower

we dry ourselves off

and I thank Jesus,

we are not that different.

—from Rattle #69, Fall 2020

__________

Mi-Mi Monahan: “After my grandparents passed away, I was asked to walk through their house for the last time. I cracked open their front door like an old book and stuck my nose between the pages of stale air. Since that day, I started writing poems that smell like home. Every poem is a bookmark. I write poems to save my own place.”