FREE SPEECH BEING (NOWABOUTS)
power
to smooth the fur
of a shut-
eyed tiger
or
wake it with
your whispered
own
opinion
and be eaten
—from Poets Respond
November 20, 2018
__________
Rolli: “The recent removal of an art exhibit from Mary Baldwin University is part of a larger, distressing trend of writers and artists alike being silenced by a small and intolerant (but very loud) few. No one with a contrary or challenging opinion appears to be welcome any longer in a place of higher education. It’s a shame.” (web)