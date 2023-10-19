“For a Robot” by Alison Bailey

Image: “Yellow Flowers” by Carla Paton. “For a Robot” was written by Alison Bailey for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2023, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Alison Bailey

FOR A ROBOT

to write a poem

first

it must survive a kindergarten schoolyard trauma, a sunburn on an overcast day,

bury, in a small paper box that once held a bar of soap,

the thumbnail-sized frog that was once a polliwog it caught at Mrs. Anderson’s

pond whose tail fell off and hind legs emerged like quotation marks & had

been kept in the rinsed Best Foods mayonnaise jar

must worry a tobacco-stained grandfather’s hand

run over a jackrabbit on I-40 in the Arizona desert

get divorced

burn dinner

confess its sins

suffer food poisoning

refuse to eat blue M&M’s

hang, on a sweet-breezy July, laundry in Fishtail, Montana—eye the distant Sawtooth

Mountains & hum “Waltzing Matilda” which it learned from Miss Vineyard

in second grade

must fear thunder

rush to focus its binoculars on the wintering Lazuli Bunting

tell white lies to be kind

shout “Heavens to Betsy!”

be part of a standing ovation

endure recurring nightmares

question the crossing guard about the origin of “fingers crossed”

develop calluses as it learns to play the twelve-string banjo

have its hair smell of campfire smoke

swat, during a humid-summer dusk, at mosquitoes on a dock full of splintered

cypress wood at Half Moon Lake in Eau Claire, Wisconsin

forever dislike Brussels sprouts because it overcooked them and they smelled like

rotten eggs

must watch wind

weep at a funeral

lose anything

imagine infinity

doubt God’s existence

die a little every day

then, perhaps—

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

September 2023, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Carla Paton: “‘For a Robot’ is intriguing and evocative, melding together the realm of human experience with the concept of machine cognition. What makes it so captivating is its detailing of poignant, sometimes mundane moments that cumulatively shape a human life. The poem ponders on the prerequisites for authentic creation, suggesting that a robot must undergo a multitude of sensory and emotional experiences before it can truly create something as intimate as poetry. The assortment of events, from the whimsical refusal to eat blue M&M’s to the somber note of watching the wind weep at a funeral, emphasizes the vast spectrum of human emotions and experiences. It also subtly hints at the idea that even with sophisticated technology, certain depths of feeling and understanding will likely remain exclusive to humans. The poem’s fragmented structure, jumping from one scene to the next, mirrors the fragmented nature of memory and experience, offering a powerful meditation on what it means to be sentient, to live, and to create.”

