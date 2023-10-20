“Bestiary” by Kai Jensen

Kai Jensen

BESTIARY

for Liz Tapp

All my life I’ve wanted to knit an aardvark

not this endless succession of zebras—

black and white wool seems sterile

and the stripes never come out lifelike.

What is it about being human

that we start at the other end of things

look yearningly over self-erected fences?

All my life I’ve wanted to knit an aardvark.

God who is the alpha and omega

made animals that start with every letter

all my life I’ve wanted to knit an aardvark

not an x-ray fish or yabby.

How I yearn for rich brown yarn

clicking through my needles

smelling of the sunbaked veldt:

all my life I’ve wanted to knit an aardvark.

Prompt: “My neighbour Liz said, ‘All my life I’ve wanted to knit an aardvark,’ and I said, ‘That would be a great first line for a poem.’”

—from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

Tribute to Prompt Poems

__________

Kai Jensen: “I like to (paradoxically) liberate my writing by placing constraints on it (a form, a process). A prompt line narrows and focuses, a bit like a starting block for a sprinter. From this fixed point, how far/wide can I range?”

