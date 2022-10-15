“First-Generation Driftwood” by Syazwani Saifudin

Syazwani Saifudin (age 14)

FIRST-GENERATION DRIFTWOOD

A google search will tell you that “muak” pronounced “moo-ah” is a Malay

word meaning queasy, but it’s usually used to describe food:

This cake is muak—it’s too much, too sweet.

A google search won’t tell you that my grandmother’s kue tat were never muak

bite-sized treats eaten with family on Hari Raya (or Eid as I eventually learnt to call it),

with golden dough turned soft and slightly crumbly upon baking

but not before being adorned by its crown jewel: sticky pineapple jam

stirred to perfection for hours, boiling in a bubbling pot

heat worthy of combatting Singapore’s humid sunshine

that languishing flies would bathe in,

their iridescent bodies glistening as I swatted them away

while walking to the market with my atok and nenek,

our hands intertwined, theirs calloused and wrinkled, mine still soft, all of ours damp

even in the early morning before the sun had risen above

the towering apartment complexes with thousands of windows

some of them flaunting patriotic red and white flags

others sporting laundry fluttering in the light breeze

that did little to dispel the sweat pooling on my forehead

as pacik in sandals, shorts and baggy button-downs tried to sell us

nasik lemak, or ice kacang or the discount baju kurung

that my parents used to dress us in for whole family gatherings

intricate designs and vibrant colours beautifully arranged to form clothes

that I am now too scared to wear on my school’s multicultural day

My parents will tell you that something is “muak” if it makes you feel sick

maybe they were muak of home and so, this is home now, it has to be.

But I’m muak of spending each Hari Raya

Without baju kurung

Without my grandmother’s kue tat

Without knowing any of my cousins or relatives

Without buying from the smiling macik some steaming fish balls on a stick

that my friends would describe as disgusting without ever tasting

This store-bought pastry is cotton

My skin is clingwrap pulled taut around a child’s finger

My words are loud like Singapore at night

My language is lost; stale and acrid in my mouth

Neither home feels like home.

—from 2022 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Syazwani Saifudin: “The poem that got me into writing poetry was ‘Some Things I Like’ by Lemn Sissay, which beautifully highlights some things often overlooked. Through poetry, I can highlight the things I don’t want to be overlooked which enables me to share my thoughts the way I never could aloud.”

