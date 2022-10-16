“Climate Protesters Throw Soup Over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers'” by Michael Meyerhofer

Michael Meyerhofer

CLIMATE PROTESTERS THROW SOUP OVER VAN GOGH’S “SUNFLOWERS”

For hours, I’ve been arguing

with a friend who believes teachers

are on a crusade to make children

use litter boxes when I hear

about sunflowers bathed in soup

to protest the use of fossil fuels.

Last night, I kept picturing

my brother’s gaze before he died,

like he could see the whole

hospital ward melting, wavelengths

collapsing into pinheads

the way time does when you fly

fast enough. I don’t know how

to keep you safe. Turns out

Van Gogh made several paintings

of sunflowers in pale vases,

petals drooping like golden rain,

like he felt he’d missed something.

Sometimes, it’s easy to forget

what the earth makes of our bones,

way down deep in vaults

that never get locked. One day,

there will be no one left to explain

how clay yields yellow ochre

and the hair of wild beasts

can be bristled into brushwork,

how dust can be squeezed into stars.

—from Poets Respond

October 16, 2022

Michael Meyerhofer: “This ended up not making it into the poem but lately, I’ve been watching this series on YouTube that goes over every eon of our planet’s history, highlighting which species survived various climate disasters and which ones didn’t—as well as (in some cases) which species appears to have caused the very event that led to their own extinction, and how that same event might be viewed as a fortuitous by whatever species took their place. The older I get, the more it feels like every idea needs to be intertwined with its opposite. We’re right to place all this importance on our own survival—not to mention our artwork—but for me, some of that urgency also comes from the admittedly trite realization that all of this will be over soon enough, so we’d better cherish it while we can.” (web)

