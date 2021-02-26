February 26, 2021

Derek Sheffield

EXACTLY WHAT NEEDS SAYING

There’s Father at the kitchen counter,

and there he is at the stovetop

where a steel pot’s beginning to bubble.

Now he’s picking up and putting away,

now rinsing plates, for tomorrow

it begins again. It never stops.

Your whole life with him, and now

when you visit, he’s standing at the sink, face

clouded in steam, hands carefully drying

each glass as you sit in the family room

sharing your life with your sisters.

It keeps going, this hiding behind

the sweeping and wiping, this acting

as if the crumbs you might scatter

or the dirt on your shoes is what matters,

this pretending not to see you

rolling around on the floor with your toddler daughters,

one after the other over the years

plopped on that same red rug, shaking her hands

and crying as you crooned, “Use your words.”

It never stops, this reserve of doing what needs doing,

and his father before, always going or gone

to harrow or hammer. And what about you,

alone in the dark of morning as you like,

here in your house on a side street

while your family sleeps on. How much longer

will it be before you stop doing

and start saying exactly what needs saying?

—from Rattle #70, Winter 2020

__________

Derek Sheffield: “I write because the words of others saved me in the long blue silence of my childhood and making poems for me has come to be about living more deeply and widely. Reading the poems of others and making my own is about expanding the available beauty and meaning of life amidst all the losses we must face. Writing is redemptive, individualistic, and the process puts me in touch with a mysterious aspect of being. Call it what you will—God, muse, imagination. It is like nothing else I’ve ever encountered.” (web)



