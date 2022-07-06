“Escape” by Shaun Duane Blake

ESCAPE
In desperate times the prisoner,
to enhance his vision,
closes his eyes,
presses his head into the
puff of his pillow,
clasping it tightly
to hold out reality
or hold in the fantasy—
no one really knows.
To those people on the outside?
They could care less.
—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022
Tribute to Prisoner Express
__________
Shaun Duane Blake: “I write poetry to express my thoughts and feelings. I’ve been writing off and on for about 30 years. But when I was put in maximum security lock-up for six years, I wrote almost every day. Poetry releases pent-up anxieties and expresses feelings of love and other kinds of feelings that can be difficult to deal with. Poetry is a lifesaver.”