June 5, 2019

Larina Warnock

ELROY TRAINS THE STOCK BOY

We don’t sell produce that’s pock-marked, bruised,

wilted, or otherwise unusable by the wealthier families

in town. That’s right, son, we throw it all out.

If it’s remotely edible, though, we don’t throw

it in with the rotten or moldy stuff. There’s a bucket

over there for the produce we share with the bag man.

I forgot that you’re new in town. I’ll tell the story,

but you should sit down, and be prepared for a doozy

of a tale. The bag man, he’s this town’s biggest failure,

and all of us try to make up for it in our way.

His name is Dr. Marcus Rivane and he had an office

two blocks south of Main where he practiced

pediatrics for seven years. He was doing his rounds

at the hospital, checking on my daughter and all

her peers after the Asian flu came through.

The sheriff was there, too, with his little boy,

and Captain Roy and folks from all around.

When the siren sounded, every volunteer

firefighter in town was preoccupied

with their own sad life, myself included.

We were slow to the station and slower still

to the little house on the hill on the county line.

Dr. Rivane arrived just in time for us to pull

the charred remains of his wife and child

from smoking embers and scattered flames.

He saw the townsfolk through the Asian flu,

then disappeared. Everyone around here

figured he’d moved on for good, and he probably

should’ve, but after a couple of months, he showed

up all dressed in plastic bags. None of us will

ever, ever forget that. Oh, we tried to take

him in like good neighbors and good friends

would do, but Dr. Rivane doesn’t remember

his own name, much less the lives he saved

or the lives we lost while he did. We keep

expecting him to wake up one day, but meantime

you make sure you put that bucket out each night.

I can’t ever make things right, but I’ve got this

one thing that Marcus’ll take. For my little girl’s

sake, I’ll pay the rest of my life in lettuce,

pray the rest of my life over kale.

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

Tribute to Persona Poems

__________

Larina Warnock: “I am currently working on a collection of persona poems titled Canterbury Flats. I started this collection because I was trying to understand my attachment to the country even though I’ve never really ‘fit’ there. As I continue writing persona poems, I realize that it also forces me to empathize with people whose belief systems are very different from my own. Persona poems, written carefully, make us more human.” (web)