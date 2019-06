Charles Bukowski

WRITING

You have to wait until it

hurts, until it clangs in

your ears like the bells

of hell, until nothing

else counts but it, until

it is everything,

until you can’t do any-

thing else

but.

then sit down and write

or stand up and

write

but write

on into it

no matter what

the other people are

doing,

no matter what

they will do to

you

crash the lines down,

a party of one,

what a party,

swarmed by the

light,

the time of the

time,

out of the tips of

your

fingers.

—from Rattle #4, Fall 1995