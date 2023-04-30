“Elegy for a Ringmaster at Civilization’s End” by Dante Di Stefano

Dante Di Stefano

ELEGY FOR A RINGMASTER AT CIVILIZATION’S END

After all, we are living,

now, in your America,

the air thick with arias

of insults, our neighbors mic’d,

their grievances caroling

out into the howling crowd.

Here, everyone arms themselves

with slurs & secrets & shock-

ing revelations about

lineage & history.

We used to watch your show in

dorm rooms & in living rooms,

waiting for the fuse you lit

to explode. Now, all we do

is follow fuse after fuse;

our mother tongue has become

the language of bombshell &

shrapnel, but this is how it

always was. You showed us how

America always breathed,

skittering on the lip of

apocalypse, this knowledge

a legacy of your grand-

mothers who died in the camps,

genocide encoded in

your DNA, urging you

to pull spectacle’s golden

filament time & again,

& weave it into sound bite

& fist fight & all that’s wild

& primal & screaming up

against what’s wretched within.

We watched because you showed us

the beasts & ghosts & monsters

clambering in our own chests.

Today, no final thought will

wing itself into the night,

but we will end on one last:

“take care of yourself, & each

other.” Take care of the dark.

Let the inside of your eye-

lids bead the braille of a prayer,

mumbling us into the tough

work of doing enough to

run just one more episode.

—from Poets Respond

April 30, 2023

__________

Dante Di Stefano: “This is an elegy for Jerry Springer who died this week. Like many people my age (44), I disliked his show, but sometimes watched it, despite, or maybe because of, my dislike. For better or worse, Springer was an archetypal American figure, part carnival barker, part confidence man. He harkened back to snake oil mountebanks of the nineteenth century and presaged the age we live in now, where the double helix of reality television and social media compose and decompose and writhe through our national DNA.”

