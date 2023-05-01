“To Hannah Lyons” by Azia Armstead

Azia Armstead

TO HANNAH LYONS

Instead of raising my hand and admitting to my incorrectness,

I changed the “D” on my quiz by drawing another D just

above the preexisting one, avoiding our teacher’s sharp eye,

and because the spines of those identical Ds aligned

perfectly they made a makeshift uppercase B, the right answer,

each kid seated at our roundtable minded their own business

and naturally had the decency of discretion except you,

you prepubescent Karen, you unhinged your cavernous

mouth, full of bloodthirsty baby teeth, unknowing of,

or perhaps feeling exempted from, what happens to snitches—

typical—your father, who I presume only put you in Southampton

Elementary for its diversity, was a doctor and probably paid for your

tutors and would eventually fund your SAT prep, Ivy League tuition

and luxury condominiums in lush hills, so you would have been covered

regardless of whether, hypothetically speaking, my small fist slipped

and hit your upper lip, however I was much more passive then

and wouldn’t have retaliated against you and your armor of goodness

and while this event was many years ago and you may have children

of your own now I do not offer you friendship nor forgiveness

for I am convinced that you were determined to destroy us all

because you were aware of the rumor, swirling around the Lego

block cubbies and cakey mulch playground, that you were not,

as you may have believed, the smartest student in our second grade

class but Alieka, who wore mahogany glasses that matched her skin tone

and whose mother always braided her hair in neat straight back cornrows,

also acquired an assemblage of scholar roll certificates, more than you in fact,

and we all knew it to be true as you simmered to a boil in your seat

while her name was called at the awards ceremony to collect her prize.

—from Rattle #79, Spring 2023

__________

Azia Armstead: “As a child I understood privilege very early on. I didn’t have the language to articulate it then but I knew there was a difference between myself and kids like Hannah. I cheated on my test because I so desperately wanted to be acknowledged and celebrated, but mostly I wanted to be ‘smart.’”

