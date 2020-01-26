Mark Wagenaar

ELEGY

Though this place, Chinsekikan, housed

1700 rocks that resembled human faces,

we mostly went there for the people—

today, an Elvis impersonator shaking his hips

for Rock Elvis, a woman asking Rock Nemo

if her father would bother to come after her,

the kid expecting Rock E.T. to answer his

who can I call now? Today I finally asked

Rock Buddha if it was just me, or did he too

think the language of accumulation hollows

us out some, & his beatific face & perfect

silence answered me. We walked out

behind a woman praying to a miniature version

of Rock Jesus, for the health of her collie,

& on this street of museums in this city

of tombs, we swerved to avoid the crowd

of Deadheads come to pay respects

to Rock Jerry Garcia, & found ourselves

in the Museum of What Should Be Remembered

This Week—& I, like everyone else, looked

for our names, our children’s, God, just

one thing I did this week, but found

nothing, & I confess the exhibits blurred

a little as I passed them, looking for one

in particular—& when I didn’t find it,

I took a marker & wrote on a window—

David Olney died on stage this week.

Said I’m sorry, closed his eyes, chin to his chest.

Even held on to his guitar. Who doesn’t long

to go as gently. And who can begin to count

the distances & dusky roads his songs opened

in us? The lack, the heartbreak that hallows us.

I turned after I left & saw the place

was little more than a glorified barge—already

workers were untying the ropes to unmoor it

as the week began to turn. And where is it

sailing. At the mercy of memory. Like all of us.

Jerusalem, tomorrow. The river of heaven the next.

—from Poets Respond

January 26, 2020

__________

Mark Wagenaar: “This week David Olney died onstage, while playing a set–didn’t even fall off his stool. His friends called him a gentle soul, and it probably takes a gentle person to go like that. Seemed worth remembering.” (web)