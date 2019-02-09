February 9, 2019

Heather Abner

DOG DESCENDING A STAIRCASE

After his bath and haircut

at the groomer each month,

Deez sports a kerchief

that would look good

at MOMA.

Today it’s a triangle of Mondrian’s

Broadway Boogie Woogie

tied around his collar,

but he shimmies his way out of it

on the drive home.

He’s a modern art dog

sliding down the staircase

like Duchamp’s nude,

always in motion,

pure gesture.

If I were to paint his portrait

as he whirls around the backyard,

it would look like a Pollock.

I sometimes want to do to him

what Duchamp finally did

with ordinary objects

like the bicycle wheel.

Sign my name to him

and call it art.

—from Rattle #26, Winter 2006

__________

Heather Abner: “My grandfather, Matthew Leon Stevens (b. 1918) was part of the Greatest Generation. Although he didn’t write poetry, he delighted a young Heather with his harmonica rendition of ‘Mack the Knife.’ As a test driver for GM in the ’50s and ’60s, Matt Stevens pressed his foot to the gas pedal pulse of America. I continue that lead foot tradition. I composed this poem about my dog Diesel while driving my Chevy to work.”