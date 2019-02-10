Adam Szetela

REINTRODUCTION TO POETRY

Billy Collins said that we should not

beat a poem with a hose.

My colleague says that Billy Collins

never checked his privilege.

She tells me that we should take a poem

to a public place.

Staple it to a waterboard

and listen to it gasp for air.

Or drop a starving rat

into the body of a poem

and watch it eat its way out.

I ask her to keep the light on outside

and to invite a poem in for dinner

or to meditate with a poem on the top of a hill.

She asks me if I want to be an ally

or if I want to march with tiki torches.

Tomorrow, I’ll let her hang my poems

from the strappado of Twitter

so that we can find out what they really mean.

—from Poets Respond

February 10, 2019

__________

Adam Szetela: “I wrote this poem in response to the public beatdown of Amélie Wen Zhao. Although it could have just as easily been written in response to the censure of Anders Carlson-Wee and other writers. In the name of social justice, there is a trend to give writers the least generous readings. These public performances of outrage are disastrous for both art and politics.” (web)