June 13, 2020

Ed Galing

DANCING

it was a marathon,

and we did it right off

Broadway in New York, back

when apples were sold on

street corners by haggard

looking men who never shaved

anymore, standing on street

corners, the lines were long

back then, waitin for a free

turkey from the salvation army

for thanksgiving,

people were

flyin upside down from airplanes,

and there was a guy called Shipwreck

Kelley sittin on a flagpole, way

up, for weeks, rain or shine,

just to see how long he could

stay up there, hopin to make a

buck that way,

my girl and I got into the

dance marathon …

picture a rickety hall, with

fifty young people like us,

dancing day and night, holdin on to

each other till we dropped, hell,

this went on day and night, and

the winner would get a few hundred

bucks, while the sister promoters

made the most of it, and the

loud music comin from a jukebox,

day and night, around and around we

went, and pathe news showed us on

the screen, and walter winchell

wrote us up, and nobody really

gave a shit about any of this,

seeing how everybody was crazy in

them days anyway,

on the fifth day of dancing

most of the contestants had dropped

out, the meat wagon took em away,

imagin women hangin on to their

boyfriends, around the neck, while

the boyfriend dragged his partner

around and around like a bunch of

damn zombies.

there was a fifteen minute break

so we could do what we had to do,

goin around the room, foxtrot,

waltz, mostly, and we all had

these big damn numbers on our

backs,

near the end, before my girl

and I dropped out, my feet were

swollen the size of an elephant’s,

and my partner looked like she

was gonna faint any minute,

like she was gonna die right

then and there, hell, i was draggin

her around like a dust mop,

at the end of this dance

marathon the cops finally came

around and closed the whole damn

thing up … the mayor said it was

inhuman for people to dance like

this, just to see who could last

longer,

we got nuthin for our dancing

and it wasn’t very pretty,

we broke up after that,

and I joined the navy, figurin

let the government take care of

me, and I would look good in a

sailor suit,

and last I heard, my partner

was workin in a night club somewhere,

tryin to make out as a singer

and the place where we danced

was sold at an auction and it’s bare

and quiet now there, and the world

keeps on goin around and around.

and this is where I get off.

—from Rattle #32, Winter 2009

Ed Galing: “I was 92 in June, and since my memory is still good I like to write about the ‘old days.’ Seems like they were the best. With the bad economy now, maybe there will soon be another ‘marathon’ dance!”