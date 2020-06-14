Alejandro Escudé

MY BODY IS ANTIFA

There’s a city in my body

and its been barricaded, its walls

spray-painted, mural-full; less

a collection of neighborhoods

and more a labyrinth of walls

made of garnished elephants

so that the metropolis wobbles

and throbs. Belonging is its motto,

every citizen on his or her knees,

the only cars a caravan of bees

and no governor like a Macy’s

balloon pulled down a boulevard

by a team of black-clad troops.

My body is Antifa, and I stand

for language without the burden

of truth. I give you cracked hands,

tear-gassed eyes, and unidealized

love. No statues to view, killers

on horseback, young soldiers

marching to certain death,

dated clothes so bloody they

stand alone. Let me guide you

to the precinct where restraints

are scrapped like metal to forge

new human braces, cups, plates,

large shared spoons to pour

sick meat into glorious molds.

—from Poets Respond

June 14, 2020

__________

Alejandro Escudé: “It’s time for a recreation. We all feel like tearing everything down and starting all over. I now that’s how I feel within my own body, where my spirit resides. The story of the protesters in Seattle who took over the Capitol Hill neighborhood made me think of Walt Whitman’s call for a greater democratic spirit in America and his symbol for that: the human body. Its sacredness, the way it cannot and shouldn’t be violated. Perhaps that’s the only real conflict there ever was.”