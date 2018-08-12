August 12, 2018

Ruth Hoberman

CHICAGO STREET, RAINY DAY

The rain spills lines like brushstrokes. Suddenly

the building site at Lincoln Avenue and Fullerton is art—

Monet or Caillebotte—the yellow-vested workmen soaked

but working still, the monster shovel leaning on its claw,

a beige triangle of dirt beneath. In the foreground, gravel

and broken cement: thick as if laid on by a palette knife.

I love this gray damp light, the gutters flowing so full

I expect to see washerwomen scrubbing shirts white

in the rivers that used to be streets. What a relief

weather is: so surprising that even at sixty-six

I can’t be sure of anything. The New York Times says

it’s too late to save the world, but look at these people

sheltering under scaffolds, umbrellas askew. Look

how our windblown watching turns this morning

(doomed, I know) into something worth our living through.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Ruth Hoberman: “This poem began as a response to a rainy day (Caillebotte’s iconic ‘Paris Street, Rainy Day‘ resides at the Art Institute of Chicago) but somehow became a response to the New York Times magazine section’s focus on climate change. As the magazine’s all-black cover indicates, by not acting in the 1980s, we missed our chance to prevent disastrous global changes. My poem is about the need, sometimes, to ignore global doom in favor of local delight.” (web)