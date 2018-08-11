August 11, 2018

CANDY BANDITS
All around the world
candy has vanished from houses and stores.
Everyone is really sad …
They will get to like: cheese, crackers, rice, bread, and fruit.
It’s for their health, after all!
Their health is a joy.
Sorry, people.
Hope you like all your healthy food!
HA ha ha ha ha ha
Happy April Fool’s Day, folks!
—from 2018 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Rosemary Santos: “I like to write poems because my Daddy writes them. It’s like singing but talking. Poetry is a beautiful way to express your feelings and it’s really fun to write!”