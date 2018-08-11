August 11, 2018

Rosemary Santos (age 6)

CANDY BANDITS

All around the world

candy has vanished from houses and stores.

Everyone is really sad …

They will get to like: cheese, crackers, rice, bread, and fruit.

It’s for their health, after all!

Their health is a joy.

Sorry, people.

Hope you like all your healthy food!

HA ha ha ha ha ha

Happy April Fool’s Day, folks!

—from 2018 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Rosemary Santos: “I like to write poems because my Daddy writes them. It’s like singing but talking. Poetry is a beautiful way to express your feelings and it’s really fun to write!”