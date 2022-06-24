“Camouflage” by Katie Kemple

__________

Katie Kemple

CAMOUFLAGE

The images couldn’t

tell if they started inside

her head,

or if they

existed because she

could perceive them.

The hand of it all

kept painting to keep

them in frame.

If uterus,

then flag and Ferris

wheel. If octopus,

then keytar

and gargoyle.

If hummingbird

cat

whisker

vase.

If you feed an image

a dumpling,

your stomach

will twist into

a blue lizard.

It’s so cyclical.

My effigy enters—

swirls

leaves,

and exits out

the window

with chopsticks.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

May 2022, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Danelle Rivas: “Although many of the poems were very evocative, I was was particularly drawn to ‘Camouflage’ because, like the painting, it’s a kaleidoscope, a tumult of words like the articles within the dress. I like the way the words of the objects feel tossed in the poem and the line ‘the hand of it all, kept painting to keep them in frame’ is perfect as it describes the elements hemmed in within the magic frock. There is a true understanding of the whirl of images captured in this poem and the last lines, my effigy enters—swirls leaves, and exits out the window with chopsticks is everything.”