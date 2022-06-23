“Regulation” by Tiffany Wu

Tiffany Wu

REGULATION

They banned bubblegum to keep our streets clean,

to save our sidewalks from the sticky sweetness

brewed in our restlessness, so our flesh-

colored residue is not on display, so the pores

of our roads remain unclogged, the soles of businessmen’s

oxfords unsullied, the subway riders undisturbed by the smacking

of our lips, and so the ants teeter

along the curb single-file and scavenge

for some other sugar, and so no glazed goo clings to the bellies

of our desks, no coral contraband stains our pinafore pockets,

and so when our headmasters peer into our mouths

and under our tongues they find nothing, when we flash

our pearly whites at our dentists their hands linger

on our shoulders, and so we only chew

at the insides of our cheeks, only blush

the color of cane marks around our wrists, don’t stick anything in our sisters’

curls while they sleep, end every sentence with sir just to learn

what permanence tastes like, get down on our knees

each time he asks just to suck the flavor out of something, and so

we choke on nothing so we swallow everything

given to us, and so we step on the ants just to leave something small and dead

behind us, and then we continue onwards, a single file of clenched jaws,

slick ponytails, and foreheads stretched taut.

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

__________

Tiffany Wu: “Poetry is a space where I delve into my obsessions with the feminine, the bodily, and the unsaid. In this poem, I try to contend with the intersections of my identity and my cultural upbringing.” (web)

