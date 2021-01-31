Devon Balwit

BOTTICELLI’S MAYBE-MEDICI SELLS FOR $92 MILLION,

serene, a little haughty, as if posing for this portrait

were someone else’s idea. With a face like any

well-appointed heir, sure of his estate—

a sinecure in politics or law, a favor his daddy

can call in whenever—the young man holds

a portrait of a saint as if to suggest his family’s

power rests with God himself, a bold

claim, which the saint’s face seems to deny,

his eyes darting beyond the gilded frame.

The princeling would be stunned to learn of his clan’s demise.

Three hundred years, but its end came.

Remember that when looking into the eyes

of the mighty. They believe they have it all,

but any high thing is poised to fall.

—from Poets Respond

January 31, 2021

__________

Devon Balwit: “A beautiful painting of a lovely young man. The fact that we’ve no idea who he is makes the painting even more poignant. Great enough to be painted, human enough to be forgotten.” (web)



