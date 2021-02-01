February 1, 2021

Dana Gioia: “I was born and raised in Los Angeles. I still live there part of each year. It is the urban and cultural world that formed my imagination. Yet I’ve always found LA hard to capture in poetry; it is so huge, various, and volatile. Los Angeles inspires passionate feelings—most of them mixed. Snapshots can’t do it justice. It needs a panorama. I have just written a sequence of three wide-screen poems about LA. ‘Psalm of the Heights’ is the central section. The poem takes place in the mind of a person standing, late at night, high in the Hollywood Hills, looking down on the expanse of the city. The poem is written in free verse couplets haunted, to use Eliot’s term, by ‘the ghost’ of meter. I wanted the language, like the nocturnal city it describes, to have a secret identity.” (web)
Dana Gioia was the guest on Rattlecast #77. Click here to watch …