November 17, 2020

Kathleen McClung

BEHIND THE WHEEL

Our monthly ritual: he’d ask about my cat,

uncork a bottle, pour us each some wine,

merlot. I’d curse the traffic on the drive—

I-80 East. My father wasn’t bored.

He’d nod, say: Never tailgate. Stay safe.

Rotate your tires and change your oil. He’d ask

about my 401, my landlord, ask

what did the vet advise about old cats’

hairballs? He’d show me articles he’d saved,

websites and blogs he liked. He poured more wine

and reminisced: two terms on the school board,

his office, business trips. Sometimes we’d drive

to Jackson, play poker machines, then drive

back from the hills, still talking poker as

the sun sank, blue lights bloomed on his dashboard,

and twilight blurred the road. He swerved for cats

and, once, some wild turkeys, their feathers wine-

colored, their strutting slow. He kept them safe.

A cop arrested him one night: unsafe,

erratic weaving in a lane while driv-

ing home from chess at Duffy’s bar, more wine

than usual, more checkmates too. I never asked

how many games he lost—too delicate

a point to probe. My father liked the board

at Duffy’s in the back below the old dartboard

that no one used. A quiet tavern, safe—

no brawls, just chess and fondness for a cat

named Stub who slept between the kegs. The drive

from Duffy’s—eight quick blocks. He didn’t ask

to call a cab. He dozed in jail and paid the fines,

apologized in court. The judge liked wine

and chess as well perhaps: she wasn’t bored

or cruel, just firm, assigning Dad the task

of office help, SPCA. They saved

a few, he told me, their spring Kitten Drive

a big success. He typed cage cards for cats

and dogs newly arrived. His fingers swift

on sleek keyboard, he saved to the hard drive:

Old cats are like fine wines. Ask any volunteer.

—from A Juror Must Fold in on Herself

2020 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Kathleen McClung: “My father taught me how to play chess when I was about nine, which may partly account for why I love the challenge of writing sestinas. Such a pleasure moving pieces and words strategically around a board or a page. My dad, who died in 2009, always supported my writing, my efforts at artful truth-telling on a variety of subjects, including our family. I miss him and wish he were here now to celebrate my winning the Rattle Chapbook Prize. I’m grateful, though, he missed both Trump and Covid. ” (web)



